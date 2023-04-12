Adipurush, Ram Setu and other Bollywood films inspired by Indian mythology and history

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood films inspired by Indian mythology

Mythology and Indian cinema are strongly connected. Gods and Goddesses have been brought to life on film for decades. Makers have either decided to retell an epic story or have modified it to fit a current plot, with actors playing mythological figures. In the spirit of this genre, here are some epic tales that have or will soon grace our silver screens.

Adipurush

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush presented a new poster. The multilingual mythological drama, billed as a film celebrating “the triumph of good over evil”, is a version of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage, it also stars Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Lord of Lanka. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on June 16.

Raavan

This epic tale, partially based on the Ramayana, tells the story of a feared bandit who kidnaps and falls in love with an officer’s wife. Soon after, the woman falls in love with him, unaware that she is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. On the other side, the woman’s husband begins to take advantage of the situation. Mani Ratnam directed the film, which stars real-life lovers Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai alongside Vikram.

Baahubali: The Beginning

The Ramayana is referenced multiple times throughout S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum work. Shivudu, a little lad, falls in love with a fierce warrior woman in the epic story. While attempting to win her over, he learns about his family’s troubled history and his true inheritance. The film, which became one of the country’s biggest hits, featured an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamanna Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, and others.

Brahmstra Part one: Shiva

Ayan Mukerji’s astra poetry narrative, which broke Bollywood’s dry stretch at the box office last year, is about Shiva, who, unaware to him that he is the protector of the world’s most potent weapon. Shiva, together with his lady love Isha, must prevent some wicked forces from obtaining the weapon and destroying the planet. The film, which starred real-life lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Amitabh Bachchan, was a box office success and will shortly be followed by a sequel.

Ram Setu

The film explores the history of the bridge that connects India and Sri Lanka, which is claimed to have been built by Lord Rama during his war against Ravana to reclaim his wife Sita. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, is about an atheist archaeologist who undertakes a mission to disprove the existence of such a bridge but ends up discovering enough evidence to convert him into a believer. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma and starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

