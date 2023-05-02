Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITITSANONFP Adipurush: Kriti Sanon fans re-imagine actress as Janaki in posters. See

Since the release of the motion poster and first look of Kriti Sanon as Janaki in her upcoming film Adipurush, the actress has received a lot of love from fans and critics alike. While everyone has been hailing her as the perfect choice to play the role of Sita in the Indian mythological film, now the craze seems to be taking over across social media as fans are constantly recreating her poster on their reels.

The actress is looking ethereal and truly mesmerizing as Sita in the new poster.

As some netizens were seen making a sketch of Kriti as Janaki, some posted the sketch with music in the background. Some of the fan art looks like, this –

See here,

Kirti, a force to be reckoned with in the industry, is the ideal choice for Sita. The actress has a massive fan base across the country and has won millions of hearts with her humility and humble manner.

Aside from Adipurush, the actress has a diverse filmography this year. She will be seen reunited with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in the next film Ganapath, which is set to be released in October. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' in the works, in which she will appear with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Adipurush star Kriti Sanon visits Ram Mandir after Janaki poster release. See pic

Also Read: On Sita Navami, Kriti Sanon’s motion poster as Janaki from Prabhas starrer Adipurush out

Latest Entertainment News