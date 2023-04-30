Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRABHASEMPIRE Adipurush star Kriti Sanon visits Ram Mandir after Janaki poster release. See pic

On the occasion of Sita Navami, Kriti Sanon was recently captured getting blessings at the Tulsibaug Ram Mandir. This comes following the debut of the Janaki poster by Adipurush, which portrayed her in the Ramayana adaptation's Goddess Sita. Kriti asked the Lord's blessings on the auspicious festival of Sita Navami in anticipation of Team Adipurush's upcoming release of the movie's trailer.

Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Ram Mandir

Kriti Sanon was spotted praying at the Ram Mandir in Tulsibaug, Pune, and asking Lord Ram and Goddess Sita for their blessings. The actress was observed placing a package of candies and a coconut soiled with sindoor on the gods' laps. The actress wore a blush pink kurta combination and a zari-bordered dupatta to cover her head in respect. As she moved closer to making a complete public disclosure of Adipurush, Kriti made prayers at the temple in place of the altered version of Adipurush.

See pic,

The Adipurush poster for the film depicted Kriti Sanon as the goddess Sita, clad in a dark ivory saree tied in the traditional manner with a subdued orange dupatta pulled over her head. Another still that has been released shows a close-up of Kriti as the Goddess Sita, who is shown to be upset and crying. To Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram, Kriti would take on the role of Goddess Sita.

