Adah Sharma brutally trolled for ‘who wore it better’ photo featuring Bappi Lahiri

Actress Adah Sharma has been receiving a lot of flack for sharing a 'who wore it better' photo featuring legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. In the post, Adah can be seen wearing chunky necklaces and rings and beside her is the photo of the late musician who's known for wearing multiple gold chains among other gold jewellery items. The post was shared by the actress on her Facebook account.

Soon after she shared the post, Facebook users rushed to the comment section slamming her for it. "At first try to understand your heights, and whom to compare with! Follow his works you can find that every person of bengal knows atleast one of his song complitely and then ask them about you they hardly can told who you are! I'm Not underestimating you but telling the fact," wrote a user, while another said, "Don't compare with such a pure soul mam please. I respect both of you and the personality."

A third one commented, "Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone's demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like..." This is so disrespectful,” wrote another.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, died following multiple health issues earlier this month. He enthralled Hindi cinema lovers with his disco-infused tunes in the 80s and 90s. Fondly called 'Bappi Da' by his fans and friends from the industry, the 69-year-old was credited for revolutionising the disco sound for Hindi film music landscape in the 70s and 80s and continued to churn out hits in a career spanning five decades.

Over the years, Lahiri had crafted the image of a pop icon—aided by his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck, his sunglasses and his inventive music in films like "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", "Namak Halaal" and "Sharaabi".

Lahiri was known for his chartbusters like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", "Aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri gave hits such as "Bambai Nagariya", "Ooh La La" and "Tune Maari Entriyaan".