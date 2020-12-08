Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KRITISANON Actress Kriti Sanon tests COVID19 positive: report

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has also been infected with the novel coronavirus. According to a Filmfare report, it is said that the Panipat actress has also tested COVID19 positive after returning from Chandigarh. She had recently returned after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film with actor Rajkumar Rao. Kriti had posted a picture from the aircraft, announcing that she would be returning home after completing her schedule in Chandigarh. After this, the actress shared a picture with her room and also told that she is happy to come back to her bed after 15 days.

Also, when the actress arrived in Mumbai, she refused to remove the mask even after the paps asked her to. She claimed that she will not remove the mask for a minute.

Recently Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for Covid-19. They were shooting for the upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' in Chandigarh. Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani are also part of the film, although they are not infected with the virus.

Varun on Monday shared the news with a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation. He had written, "VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time... thank u. However, he deleted the post and later and shared another picture.

His updated caption read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time.. thank u."

