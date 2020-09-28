Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actress demands Y-category security after questioning 'delay' in director Anurag Kashyap's arrest

The actress who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and filed an FIR against him has now demanded Y-category security from the government. She had filed an FIR against Kashyap on September 24 at Versova Police station in Mumbai, accusing Kashyap of sexual misconduct in 2014. She on Sunday said that she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against the filmmaker. She from outside the Versova police station also said that he has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an 'influential person.'

The actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013. While the director had dismissed the allegations as "baseless".

The actress said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered to me quickly". She also claimed that she faced a threat from Kashyap and his well-wishers. She said she was asked to come to the police station again on Monday as the investigating officer was not present.

Her lawyer previously mentioned, "An FIR has been lodged against accused of the offense rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman -- U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC." Asked what the next legal step would be, Satpute told IANS: "I am clearing everything here. Right now I am heading to the police station, and so far I would like to mention, our priority is to get Kashyap arrested, because the offense is non-bailable. We have lodged FIR and we have not received any response from Kashyap. We do not want any response but we want the police to arrest him."

Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

Kashyap's lawyer had earlier tweeted a statement that "my client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest".

-With PTI, IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage