Thursday, December 29, 2022
     
  Actor Siddharth opens about his parents getting harassed at Madurai Airport: 'Cruel and highly disturbing'

Actor Siddharth breaks silence on his parents getting harassed at Madurai Airport by CISF officials. Check out.

December 29, 2022
Tamil actor Siddharth, who has frequently been in the limelight for his personal and professional lives, is once again making waves on the internet.The actor made headlines after a bad experience at the Madurai airport. The actor took to social media and alleged harassment by the Madurai airport's CISF officials a few days ago. Now, he's taken to social media, where he's written a long post explaining what happened at the airport and how the airport employees were harsh to his parents and family members.

The actor took to his Instagram account and wrote, "The CISF individual who sat behind the glass kept scrutinising our Ids repeatedly, including the children's passports. He then looked at my face and Adhaar card and shouted, 'yeh tum ho?." When I told him it was me and asked him why he asked me that question when my ID looks exactly like I do, he said he had doubts (sic)." 

The actor shared that a CSIF individual shouted, 'Hindi samajhte hain na?' He stressed that he urged them to be gentle with the seniors, but they asked his mother to empty her bag of coins. Officials near the scanner asked his sister if she was carrying injections, despite the fact that they were properly marked in a medical bag.

He remarked, "I guess the reason was something really hurt when I saw the way they spoke to my parents. It was cruel, unnecessary and highly disturbing and it scared me how many seniors were being spoken to like this everyday."

Siddharth further explained that a senior member approached him and apologised, saying he was a fan. He then stated that if this was the case for him, what about the ordinary people who suffer at the hands of these CSIF officials.

