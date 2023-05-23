Actor Nayaan Chaudhary to portray a power-packed character in upcoming web series ‘HE’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Actor Nayaan Chaudhary to star in web series HE

Setting his footprints in the Indian film industry, model-turned-actor Nayaan Chaudhary is one of the promising names. After working at the IIFA Awards and having worked with notable fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and JJ Valaya as a model, Nayaan is all set to take the leap in his career. The actor is currently busy with his maiden OTT project titled ‘HE’ which will likely stream on OTT later this year.

‘HE’ is a web series directed by Manoj Adhikari that Nayaan is currently working on, and reports claim that the actor has an impactful role in the series. Moreover, in ‘HE’, Nayaan will play one of the lead characters. Talking about the series, he said, “It is too early to comment on it. All I can say is that it is a power-packed storyline. It is in the production stage, and I shall speak about it at the right time.”

Before venturing into the world of films, Nayaan Chaudhary underwent acting lessons from Bollywood’s reputed casting directors Prashant Singh and Mukesh Chhabra. The versatile artist believes that actors must build a strong foundation and experiment with different roles. Earlier, he endorsed brands from an array of categories. In addition, he was also a part of Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu film ‘ISM’ and a short film called ‘The Invitation’. Interestingly, Chaudhary stated that he is keen to perform in theatre plays and other stage shows as well.

While Nayaan has been soaring high in his professional space, he credits spirituality behind his massive success. In the process of becoming an actor, Nayaan spent a year at Isha Foundation to discover himself better.

Latest Entertainment News