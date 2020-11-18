Actor Imran Khan quits acting, says best friend Akshay Oberoi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMRANKHAN Actor Imran Khan

It's been more than five years since we saw actor Imran Khan on the big screen. His last film was Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut. Imran, the nephew of Aamir Khan, made his adult acting debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir but as per the latest reports, the actor has quit acting and one of his best friends from the industry, Akshay Oberoi confirmed the same.

Akshay, who is known for films such as Gurgaon and Kaalakaandi told Navbharat Times, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. I and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West."

He continued, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

Akshay also added that he studied acting with Imran, and hopes that Imran turns a director soon.

Reportedly, the Delhi Belly actor gas been separated from his wife, Avantika Malik. Although none of the two has confirmed it.