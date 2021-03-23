Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam celebrate as actress wraps Dasvi shoot, watch fun BTS video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam at Dasvi sets

Actress Yami Gautam is happy and nervous as she completes the shoot of her upcoming film Dasvi. Yami on Tuesday announced that she has finished shooting for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer and shared some fun behind-the-scene (BTS) videos from the film set. Gautam, who essays the role of Jyoti Deswal, a Haryanvi IPS officer in the film, posted a series of videos from her last day of the shoot.

In one of the Instagram videos, an excited Yami can be seen running across the dressing room while in another, she is seen with Abhishek Bachchan as they clap and cut the cake for the actress. On completing the shoot, the actress said she is unable to believe she has wrapped up shooting for another film amid the pandemic and that she is both nervous and happy. The 32-year-old actor, who started shooting for the film last month, said it was difficult for her to bid adieu to the team of "Dasvi" as she had a memorable experience working with them.

"It’s a wrap on 'Dasvi' for me! Saying goodbyes on certain films are difficult because of the amazing & memorable teamwork you create together! Thank you for this unforgettable experience & getting ‘Jyoti Deswal’ really close to my heart! #TeamDASVI @MaddockFilms @jiostudios,” she captioned the post.

The social comedy is helmed by debutant director Tushar Jalota and the script is penned by Ritesh Shah, known for movies such as "Pink" and "Batla House".

The film also stars Nimrat Kaur , who will essay the role of Bimla Devi, while Bachchan will be seen in a powerful avatar as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav and presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from "Dasvi", Gautam will be seen in producer Ronnie Screwvala's thriller "A Thursday" and Pavan Kirpalani-directed horror-comedy "Bhoot Police".

--with inputs from PTI