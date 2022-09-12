Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback pic after 'surprise visit' to father Amitabh Bachchan on sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai

Abhishek Bachchan has not just proved his brilliance in acting over the years but is also known for being a family man. He is a long husband, a doting father and a great son. On several occasions, the actor has expressed his love for his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He often shares throwback pictures from his childhood with them on social media platforms. On Monday, Junior Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then and now collage picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhoom' actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do."

The first picture is a throwback picture, in which the father-son duo could be seen on the sets of a film, where Amitabh could be seen reading a letter to his son. In another picture, the 'Bob Biswas' actor could be seen standing behind his father in a pink hoodie and talking to him, as he sits on a chair on the sets of his upcoming film. Behind the 'Deewar' actor, Boman Irani could be seen sitting on a chair.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Soon after Abhishek dropped the collage image, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. Abhishek's niece Navya Nanda Naveli also dropped a red heart emoji. Actor Genelia Deshmukh commented, "Awwww" followed by green heart emoticons. "Bada Miya to bada Miya chote miya subhan allah," a fan wrote. Bobby Deol, Nimrat Kaur also commented on the post.

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming flicks

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Netflix movie 'Dasvi' alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher. 'Ghoomer' is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after 'Paa'. He will be also seen in the next season of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.'

