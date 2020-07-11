Image Source : TWITTER/@BREATHEAMAZON Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt note thanking Breathe: Into The Shadows cast and crew

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is overwhelmed by the response of his digital debut, Amazon Prime's Breathe: Into The Shadows, that released on 10th July. The series featured Junior Bachchan as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, a psychologist, who entered the dark world to rescue his kidnapped daughter Siya. The web show has been the talk of the town since Thursday evening and fans have flooded the internet with compliments and praises for the star cast and stellar script. in Breathe 2, while Nithya Menen has played the role of Abhishek's wife, actor Amit Sadh is seen as the head cop investigating the case.

Penning down a heartfelt note for his team, Abhishek thanked the cast and crew of the web series for supporting him throughout. He wrote, "I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional.The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered. To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile.

He added, "To the team at Amazon Prime Video for their belief, immense hard work and literally putting their “money where their mouth is”! And lastly to my great co-actors. Almost all of the appreciation that Avinash Sabarwal is getting is due to their brilliance. They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn’t have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I’m so thankful. It has been an amazing journey and I hope you, the audience, enjoy watching the series."

Abhishek Bachchan signed off the note by sharing how touched he is with the response of the fans about the show. He said, "Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we Breathe again....All my love, AB"

Talking about the series, Abhishek said, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world.”

Talking about the love of fans, Abhishek Bachchan's wife was the first one to give a shout out on social media. The actress turned his cheerleader when she shared multiple stills from the web show on Instagram and wrote, "Shine on baby. Breathe." Reacting to the same, Abhishek commented, "Love you. Thank you."

Watch Breathe: Into the Shadows trailer here:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the film The Big Bull alongside Ileana D'cruz. Directed by Kookie Gulati, it is reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992.

