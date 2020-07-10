Image Source : TWITTER/PRIMEVIDEOIN Breathe 2 Twitter Reactions: Netizens laud Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut

Actor Abhishek Bachchan yet again managed to blow over the viewers with his stellar performance in the just-released web show Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor is seen playing the role of Dr Avinash Sabharwal who enters the dark world to bring back his kidnapped daughter Siya. The show's trailer had already left the viewers intrigued and now it has garnered applaud from them all over again. The show marks Junior Bachchan's digital debut and also stars Nithya Menen, Hrishikesh Joshi, Amit Sadh, Plabita Borthakur and Saiyami Kher. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma. It is the second installment of Amazon Prime's much-loved show Breathe which starred Madhavan.

Talking about the show, Abhishek said, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ to the world.”

Netizens have also flooded Twitter with compliments for teh show. One Twitter user said, "Best web series I have ever seen i am giving it to. 4.6 stars out of 5" Another said, "Just finished #BreatheIntoTheShadows and I must say Mr. Avinash Sabarwal you have nailed it. This is best performance of @juniorbachchan till date. Specially the way he switch in the climax scene or the way he broke in first episode. Mind blowing on #AB. @TheAmitSadh Awesome !" Check out the reactions here-

Best web series I have ever seen i am giving it to. 4.6 stars out of 5 @PrimeVideoIN #BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/acfwhx3Vie — Rishab Singh ™↖ (@Rishabs48968340) July 10, 2020

Just finished #BreatheIntoTheShadows and I must say Mr. Avinash Sabarwal you have nailed it. This is best performance of @juniorbachchan till date. Specially the way he switch in the climax scene or the way he broke in first episode. Mind blowing on #AB. @TheAmitSadh Awesome ! — Vaibhav Bhardwaj (@Vbhardwaj08) July 10, 2020

Half way through #BreatheIntoTheShadows @PrimeVideoIN and all I can say now is - This has THE BEST interval point ever that I have ever seen for a web series.



The twist is gonna SHOCK you, and how! Can’t wait to wrap this in a jiffy.



So far, Season 2 has gone one level up! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 9, 2020

I’ve been waiting for this since a long time now 🤩 @juniorbachchan is one of my favourite person and actor ✨ Releasing on the 10th of July only on @PrimeVideoIN Don’t miss it 👌#Breathe2 #BreatheIntoTheShadows pic.twitter.com/xlLd0is0B2 — Daanish Gandhi (@daanish_gandhi) June 12, 2020

His eyes speaks ...no need for dialogues 😍😍

It didnt start yet in US for whatever reason :(( hopefully by tonight midnight it will come up ...weekend bonanza ...Friday night binge watch for me 👌👍👍❤️#Breathe2 #BreatheIntoTheShadows#AbhishekBachchan — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) July 10, 2020

