Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya Nanda on 19th birthday with a candid photo

Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya Nanda on 19th birthday with a candid photo

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Saturday, shared a candid moment with his nephew Agastya Nanda to wish him on his 19th birthday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2019 12:04 IST
Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya on 19th birthday with a candid photo
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya on 19th birthday with a candid photo

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Saturday, shared a candid moment with his nephew Agastya Nanda to wish him on his 19th birthday. The actor wrote, ‘Happy 19th Birthday Agastya. Love you.’ The photo appears to be taken when the two were in their chill mood and sharing quality time with each other. They can be seen looking at something on the phone and having a discussion.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 19th Birthday Agastya. Love you.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Not just Abhishek, mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda also poured in her love on Agastya through a gorgeous picture. She posted a photo of the birthday boy with sister Navya Naveli Nanda and wrote, “Happy Birthday mini me ... it’s been quite a thrill being hyper emotional wrecks with you for 19 years! It’s time we both grew up. Love you Agg” Soon after she shared the post, Abhishek commented saying, “Maggie is gonna kill you for that photo.” Here maggi refers to Navya. Check out-

While Agastya is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, he keeps away from all the attention. Currently, he is pursuing his schooling abroad but will enter Bollywood soon. Reportedly, Agastya is keen on making a career in Bollywood and wants to be a filmmaker. Reports also claim that the star kid has already made a short film that has managed to impress the Bachchan family. In fact, Big B is said to be very happy that Agastya has chosen Bollywood and will become the third-generation actor/filmmaker in the Bachchan family. 

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya has no interest in Bollywood. Even though she enjoys huge popularity on social media, she has no plans of entering the showbiz.

View this post on Instagram

One more for luck 🍀

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

Also read: Suhana Khan’s latest picture with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is here to impress you

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryQarib Qarib Singlle actress Parvathy Thiruvothu files police complaint against stalker Next StoryGood Newwz: Akshay Kumar aka Varun Batra’s medical report claims he is the ‘most charming bearer’  