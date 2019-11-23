Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya Nanda on 19th birthday with a candid photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya on 19th birthday with a candid photo

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Saturday, shared a candid moment with his nephew Agastya Nanda to wish him on his 19th birthday. The actor wrote, ‘Happy 19th Birthday Agastya. Love you.’ The photo appears to be taken when the two were in their chill mood and sharing quality time with each other. They can be seen looking at something on the phone and having a discussion.

Not just Abhishek, mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda also poured in her love on Agastya through a gorgeous picture. She posted a photo of the birthday boy with sister Navya Naveli Nanda and wrote, “Happy Birthday mini me ... it’s been quite a thrill being hyper emotional wrecks with you for 19 years! It’s time we both grew up. Love you Agg” Soon after she shared the post, Abhishek commented saying, “Maggie is gonna kill you for that photo.” Here maggi refers to Navya. Check out-

While Agastya is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, he keeps away from all the attention. Currently, he is pursuing his schooling abroad but will enter Bollywood soon. Reportedly, Agastya is keen on making a career in Bollywood and wants to be a filmmaker. Reports also claim that the star kid has already made a short film that has managed to impress the Bachchan family. In fact, Big B is said to be very happy that Agastya has chosen Bollywood and will become the third-generation actor/filmmaker in the Bachchan family.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya has no interest in Bollywood. Even though she enjoys huge popularity on social media, she has no plans of entering the showbiz.

