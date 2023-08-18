Abhishek Bachchan opens up about Aishwarya teaching Aaradhya about the family's legacy, here's WHAT he said

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Bachchan family

Abhishek Bachchan is currently receiving rave reviews for his performance in R Balki's Ghoomer. Over the years, Junior Bachchan, on several occasions, opened up about his family and the responsibility to take its legacy forward. Recently, the actor opened up about his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, teaching their daughter Aaradhya about the same.

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Abhishek Bachchan said his surname is sacred to him and he managed to make a name for himself due to his surname which was given to him by his grandfather, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He further spoke about how Aishwarya makes sure that Aaradhya is aware of the gravity of the legacy. "I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that," he said.

Describing his daughter further, Abhishek Bachchan said Aaradhya wants to be treated a equal and does not blindly follows instructions but asks necessary questions. "Each newer generation, the one thing they all do is question, because that whole sense of hierarchy is hardly there. Today’s generation, when you tell them to do something, they’ll ask why. They’re not being disrespectful, they genuinely want to know; ‘what do you mean hierarchy, talk to me like an equal’," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007. The duo fell in love while shooting for their film Umrao Jaan and went on to do Mani Ratnam's Guru, which became a blockbuster hit. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

