Amitabh Bachchan, Virendra Sehwag share their review for Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami's Ghoomer | WATCH

R Balki's directorial Ghoomer hit the silver screen on August 18. Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kheri, the film traces the story of a cricketer who loses her hand in an accident, however, her hunger to play for the Indian team does not die. The film is out and so are the reviews. In this episode, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag and Amitabh Bachchan shared their reviews of Ghoomer.

Big B took to Twitter and wrote, "Abhishek I can say this as a Father, yes, but also as a member of the fraternity we both belong to. At this young age and in the time period, you have performed in the most complex characters in film after film .. all different convincing and all successful."

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Sehwag hailed Abhishek Bachchan's performance as a coach. Further, he also mentioned Saiyami Kher's effortless ball spinning. He said, "I watched Ghoomer yesterday. I loved it and enjoyed watching a cricket film after so long. It not just has cricket but emotions too. You will know the struggle of a sportsperson especially how coming back after an injury is the struggle of another level."

"I never respect a spinner but the way Saiyami has spun the ball was amazing. I never listened to my coach but the way Abhishek has acted, you will have to listen to him. Watch Ghoomer on August 18 and get inspired. And just Like Amitabh Bachchan has said, I am also saying, ‘I love this game’. Take along several tears as well as it will make you cry)," he continued.

Earlier, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also shared his review of Ghoomer on Twitter, now X. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Was intrigued by a cricket film #GhoomerInCinemas which had people I knew @SaiyamiKher @Imangadbedi @juniorbachchan and made by Balki. Particularly by how they would do the cricket parts. Some thoughts on the film #Ghoomer."

Written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani, Ghoomer also stars Angad Bedi in a key role and Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role.

