Virat Kohli makes cafe recommendation, shares vacay pic with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to treat their fans on social media. From their goofy family time to vacation pictures, the couple has painted the town red, time and again. On Friday, the Indian cricketer, known to be a foodie, dropped a picture with his wife from an exotic location.

In the picture, Kohli and Sharma can be seen standing outside a cafe in Barbados and highlighting the menu. While the cricketer sported a black T-shirt and a pair of floral shorts, the actor wore a shirt dress and paired it with flip-flops. With the picture, Kohli also made a cafe recommendation and tagged the cafe on Instagram. The caption read, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate."

Last month, Virat Kohli was seen on a vacation with Anushka Sharma and their daughter in London. Sharma shared a video on her Instagram handle that gave a glimpse of their family time. The video showed her holding a cup of coffee and donning an oversized outfit and walking down the streets. Kohli was also seen pushing Vamika's stroller on the street. Sharing the video, Sharma wrote, "Major missing - London city & coffee walks PS- that coffee lasted me a while."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. After a long hiatus, she was seen in a cameo role in Netflix's Qala starring Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan. The actor will return as a lead in the upcoming biopic Jhulan Goswami, Chakda Express.

