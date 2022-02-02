Wednesday, February 02, 2022
     
Inside Abhay Deol's glass house in middle of forest with private pool & breathtaking view | WATCH

Actor Abhay Deol opem doors of his sprawling glass house situated in the middle of a forest in Goa. Check out glimpses of his property with a private swimming pool surrounded with greenery, glass ceilings, breathtaking views and much more.

New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2022 20:01 IST
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has given a glimpse inside his home in Goa. He describes it as 'a glass house in the middle of the forest.' During the latest episode of the YouTube series Where the Heart Is, the actor opened the doors of his glasshouse. His home, spread over a huge area has sliding glass doors, high ceilings and sprawling lawns. Abhay shows his living area which had a huge space with high ceilings and minimalist decor. He said he did not want to have windows in the house. “So my brief to my architect was I don’t want any windows. I want to open doors, of glass, and a ceiling so high that if I’m standing and looking at a person, I can’t even see the ceiling. That’s how high I want it," said Abhay.

He shared that he fell in love with the property the moment he saw it, and remarked that his search ended right there. He was familiar with the neighbourhood, as he had been coming there for two decades.

Abhay said that he opted for minimal decor, some iconic pieces of furniture, simple decor elements, green plants for his house. He then takes us into the kitchen which also opens up into an outdoor area with a small sitting arrangement. 

The house has a rustic vibe surrounded by lush greenery that follows even when you’re inside the house. The property also has a private swimming pool and is designed minimally with greenery all around. 

Also read: Inside Suniel Shetty's Khandala hilltop home with canal, glass ceilings and indoor theatre | WATCH

On the work front, Abhay Deol is best known for films such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Manorama Six Feet Under, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Happy Bhag Jayegi, among others. He was last seen in the movie Velle. He has also featured in web shows such as JL50, What are the odds and 1962: The War in the Hills.

