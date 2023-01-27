Friday, January 27, 2023
     
  5. Abdu Rozik waits outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat with a cute message post 'Pathaan' release | Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik joined hundreds of fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat for a chance to meet Pathaan actor.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2023 8:11 IST
Abdu Rozik outside Mannat
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Abdu Rozik outside Mannat

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was spotted waiting outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat to catch a glimpse of the Pathaan actor. Abdu joined hundreds of fans gathered outside SRK's house with a sweet message for King Khan. A day after the release of Shah Rukh's latest film Pathaan, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu stood through the sunroof of a car, hoping for a chance to meet his idol. For the unversed, the Tajikistan singer left the Bigg Boss house for the second time earlier this month due to professional commitments. 

Abdu Rozik, who stood through the sunroof, carried a placard around his neck which read, "I still haven't made it until I meet you. I love you SRK. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan." Abdu waved and smiled at people gathered outside SRK's house. In a viral video, he can be heard repeating "I love Shah Rukh Khan," and admitted being his fan. The singer was dressed in a black jacket paired with a T-shirt and pants.

Soon after he visited SRK's bungalow videos and photos surfaced online.

India Tv - Abdu Rozik

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIAbdu Rozik photos

About Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the big screen with his latest Hindi film Pathaan, which presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon-like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is certainly special for SRK as the actor always wanted to be an action star. 

Talking about his character in 'Pathaan', the superstar in a statement said: "Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he's naughty, he's tough but doesn't wear it on his sleeve. He's trusting. He's honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother." Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a part of YRF’s spy universe. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film hit theaters on January 25.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's movie breaks records with highest single-day earning

