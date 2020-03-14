Aamir Khan gets birthday wishes from Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs

One of the popular Bollywood actors Aamir Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday on March 14, 2020. Mr. Perfectionist, a she is known has been entertaining his fans from the past three decades and has given some amazing performances in films like PK, Dangal, 3 Idiots, etc. The actor is these days busy in the shooting of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday. But his friends from the industry know-how to make his day special by wishing him on social media. Various BTown stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan who will also be seen opposite the actor in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, and others penned down heartfelt note for Aamir on his birthday.

Sharing a cute selfie with Aamir, Bebo wrote, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s... pillow!"

Sharing a selfie with the star, Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday @_aamirkhan sir. Met him in Chandigarh on 1st March."

Ayushmann

Madhuri Dixit shared a photo and captioned it as, "Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one."

Here's to the man who is not only wise but also kind and thoughtful. On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest. Happy birthday @aamir_khan, have a fabulous one. pic.twitter.com/ovXsl68g2i — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 14, 2020

Juhi Chawla tweeted, "Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? ... A 100 trees for you . May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! @aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan."

Aammiirrrr ..!!! Happy Happy Birthday .... !!! where's the party tonight ...???? 😁... A 100 trees 🌳for you 😁👍🙏. May you continue to do the superlative work you do .. in every field ..!!!! ⭐⭐⭐👍👍👍@aamir_khan #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2020

Check out the other wishes here:

Aamir you are Kajol & my lucky mascot. Happy returns of today😊@aamir_khan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2020

Jin Mein Ho Junoon Junoon Woh Boonde Laal Lahuu Ki!

Happy Birthday to Mr Perfectionist @aamir_khan

Wishing you health, happiness and many more box office hits to come!#HappyBirthdayAamirKhan #HBDAamirKhan — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 14, 2020

Coming back to Aamir's next film, it is the Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie will release on Christmas 2020.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries