Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED 5 times when Amit Sadh roared with his brilliant on-screen performance

Charming the viewers with his magical on-screen presence, Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has never failed the audience in impressing them with different roles. Adding one more to the list, Amit is this time seen exploring drama after long time in his next project Ek Jhalak. Over the years the actor has shown cineaste all across the platforms on him being a versatile performer with his outstanding performances in Breathe, Avrodh, Kai Po Che, and more. A preferred choice of the digital platform, Amit is one of the rewarding actors of the industry. If you have missed any of his shows/movies, here are five times Amit has stolen the shows/movies with his unforgettable performances.

Ek Jhalak-

Featuring Amit Sadh in the lead, the 19-minute short film, which earned a special mention at the 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, is now streaming on Amazon miniTV. Ek Jhalak' is an interesting approach to romance, with a surprise twist. Amit plays the character of Naman, a single parent in his mid-thirties, who has gradually grown fond of his new neighbour who he has never met, incidentally.

Breathe: Into the Shadows-

In the series, Amit made a terrific impact where he played the troubled out-of-control cop Kabir Sawant and witnessed a remarkable transformation from an angry cop to becoming a police officer with empathy. The series is a crime drama in a sea of shows of law, order, and crime. Watch Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video.

Avrodh:

The Siege Within showcases what went behind planning the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army across Line of Control (LoC). Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi play important roles in the series on Uri surgical strikes. Amit plays the character of Major Videep Singh who chooses a group of army men and decides to take the fight against the enemies. We see him all energized growling, shouting, and occasionally smiling his way through the role of the leader of the mission. Watch this series on Sony Liv.

Kai Po Che-

Amit plays the character of Omkar Shastri a.k.a Omi, who is crazy about his friends and will do anything for them, also one who looks up to them for guidance in making decisions. Kai Po Che! revolves around three friends who want to start their own sports shop and sports academy. The film tracks their deep friendship, and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred. Watch on Netflix.

Operation Parindey-

Amit plays an SP who comes from a royal family. The fans and audience have appreciated him for his sharp characterization and the way he delivers his dialogues and suitable body language. The film is a fictional story based on true events which depict a ground-breaking jailbreak. Watch on ZEE5.