Image Source : INDIA TV 5 beautiful things that Irrfan Khan said on Aap Ki Adalat

Actor Irrfan Khan lost the battle to neuroneuroendocrine tumour and passed away on Wednesday morning (April 29). A day before, he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Mumbai due to colon infection. His health deteriorated and he left everyone mourning his death. Earlier, the actor featured in India TV's superhit show Aap Ki Adalat and revealed quite a lot about his personal and professional life.With a genuine smile on his face, the legendary actor gave some candid answers on the show that left the audience cheering all the way.

Never saw acting carrer as work rather did it for my passion

When India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma quwstioned him as to why he almost quit acting at one point of his career, Irrfan Khan replied that he never considered acing as his work rather he took it as his passion and wanted to follow the same with utmost dedication. "Always wanted my soul to get maximum satisfaction", added Irrfan Khan.

Always loved to explore, never stuck in doing one thing

Irrfan Khan said that he never wanted to be stuck in doing the same thing again and again and hence, was always looking to explore gaining good amount of knowledge and experience in the long run.

Looks and language don't matter, it's what inside that counts

Talking about his unconventional looks, Irrfan Khan said that a person should be good from the inside rather than the outside. Furthermore, he also talked about why he never felt never gave much importance to English langauge, However, at the same time, when it come to speaking in English in Hollywood movies such as The Namesake and The Life of Pi, the actor said that he did learn the language in accordance to the need of the film.

I think breaking stereotypes has been my birth right: Irrfan Khan

When asked about breaking stereotypes in the entertainment industry, Irrfan Khan said that he always thought it was his birth right to do so. He also admitted to saying yes to some films that he regretted doing, However, he didn't take names of any such films.

Irrfan Khan and his love for his country

Irrfan Khan opened up why he never settled in Hollywood saying that he always knew that he wanted to come back to his own country after sometime in his life.

