Vidya Balan’s latest pictures spark pregnancy rumours, netizens say ‘Can’t wait for baby Kapur’

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is all set to spread her magic on the big screen with her upcoming film Mission Mangal. The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2017 film Tumhari Sulu after which she faded away from the limelight. Now that the actress is ready to bounce back, her fans are much excited to watch her. On Thursday the actress got clicked in the city while on a casual outing. Vidya Balan looked beautiful in her black maxi dress and denim jacket. But as soon as her pictures surfaced on the internet, netizens went berserk asking if the actress is pregnant.

Vidya Balan was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai when she posed for the paparazzi and also honoured the fans with selfies. However, when her pictures popped on the internet, netizens were confused if she is pregnant. This is not the first time that the rumours of Vidya Balan’s pregnancy have been raised but earlier also she was said to eb pregnant going by her pictures. On her latest picture one Instagram user asked, ‘Is she pregnant?’ while another comment read, ‘Can’t wait for baby Kapur.’ Check out the comments here.

Comments on Vidya Balan's pictures, Vidya Balan pregnancy news

Vidya Balan got married to Siddharth Roy Kapur in 2012 in a traditional wedding ceremony. The couple has been giving major relationship goals together. Infact, Siddharth Roy Kapur alos made wife Vidya Balan’s last birthday memorable when he got the actress’ face printed on popular film posters of the 1970s. He used cutouts of Vidya Balan and pasted them on famous film posters from 1979, the year in which the actress was born. Check out the poster here-

On the professional front, Vidya Balan will be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer film called Mission Mangal. It revolves around the real-life story of the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mission which made Mars more accessible to explore. During the trailer launch of the film, it was asked to the actress if she had signed the film just for National awards. To this she said, "I don't think about awards." Vidya Balan’s co-star Akshay Kumar interrupted and said Vidya is lying. He added, "Yeh jab paida hui thi na, nurse ne bola tha mubarak ho aapke yahan National Award aaya hai."

