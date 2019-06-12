Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Varun Dhawan has the most adorable birthday wish for his mother Karuna, see pic

Varun Dhawan has the most adorable birthday wish for his mother Karuna, see pic

Varun Dhawan made his mother's birthday even more special by sharing an adorable selfie.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2019 20:10 IST
Varun Dhawan has the most adorable birthday wish for his
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Varun Dhawan has the most adorable birthday wish for his mother Karuna, see pic 

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, is a proud son today as he is celebrating his mother Karuna Dhawan's birthday today. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his mother on her birthday. The actor made her day even more special with the adorable selfie and a cake GIF on it.

India Tv - Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule for the forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share a photograph of himself along with Shraddha Kapoor and captioned it: "Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Remo D'Souza #StreetDancer3D January 24, 2020."

View this post on Instagram

Last day of the dubai schedule with an amazing team @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi @prabhudheva @remodsouza #STREETDANCER3D 24 th jan 2020

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2". It is set to hit the screens in January 2020. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi. According to the reports, there will be 12 songs in the movie, out of which 4 songs have been recreated. In fact, Guru Randhawa's song 'Lahore' was recreated a few days ago.

Varun Dhawan was last seen on screen in Kalank, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryShahid Kapoor: There is Kabir Singh inside everyone Next StoryAhead of teaser release, Prabhas rides into the world of Saaho in new poster  