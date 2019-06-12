Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan has the most adorable birthday wish for his mother Karuna, see pic

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, is a proud son today as he is celebrating his mother Karuna Dhawan's birthday today. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with his mother on her birthday. The actor made her day even more special with the adorable selfie and a cake GIF on it.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule for the forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The actor on Tuesday took to his Instagram to share a photograph of himself along with Shraddha Kapoor and captioned it: "Last day of the Dubai schedule with an amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Remo D'Souza #StreetDancer3D January 24, 2020."

Street Dance 3D is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2". It is set to hit the screens in January 2020. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi. According to the reports, there will be 12 songs in the movie, out of which 4 songs have been recreated. In fact, Guru Randhawa's song 'Lahore' was recreated a few days ago.

Varun Dhawan was last seen on screen in Kalank, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

