Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, netizens compare her to sudden fall of Game of Thrones' Night King

Bollywood actress became the talk of the town as she abruptly quit the Congress Party on Tuesday. The actress has joined the party on March 27 this year and later contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gopal Shetty. Soon after the news of her resignation hit the internet, netizens opened their treasure box of sarcastic comments and memes and compared the actress to the sudden fall of Nigh King from the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

From relating Urmila Matondkar to Chinese products for not even staying in Congress for six months to making memes out of famous dialogues from Bollywood films, netizens have the most hilarious reactions to the actress’ decision.

Check out the tweets here-

Due credits to Urmila Matondkar. She was in Congress for longer than this guy was in Winterfell. NightKing sucks. GoT s8 sucked !!#UrmilaMatondkar pic.twitter.com/h2sGh0mlTk — MisStree (@Woke_Muslim) September 10, 2019

#UrmilaMatondkar

Loser. नौटंकी. Married to a muslim man for money. lost election from Mumbai. Sanjay Nirupam was her boss. So called "social worker". She was humiliated in congress bcoz for them she was just a show item. Now licking boots of BJP Shivsena leaders for the entry. — jai Ganesh (@Jai021021) September 10, 2019

#UrmilaMatondkar quits #Congress after 5 months of joining. The other day, with full confidence she said, she will not quit the party no matter what. 🤨 @UrmilaMatondkar pic.twitter.com/emQ7Hb9PzL — Neha Bhan (@neha_journo) September 10, 2019

Lol.. you should have waited for an offer from @BJP4India #UrmilaMatondkar — The Indian God (@GodKumarIndia) September 10, 2019

Urmila Matondkar is worst than Chinese 🇨🇳 products.

Atleast Chinese product stay for more than 6 month (if you don't use it) 😜#urmilaMatondkar#SunoDekhoKaho — CracksTruth 🇨🇳 (@CracksTruth) September 10, 2019

#UrmilaMatondkar resigns from Congress.



Heavy traffic fines are Imposed under #MotorVehicleAct .



India coach #RaviShastri gets 20% increase in annual salary.



Now It's time for Jetha lal gada to increase nattu kaka's salary. — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) September 10, 2019

#UrmilaMatondkar



Bhakt reaction's after Urmila Matondkar quits Congress pic.twitter.com/kFHGD6njKQ — Pranjul Sharma (@Pranjultweet) September 10, 2019

Her affair with Cong is like her movie title 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya'...she thought her political career would be just like her role in 'Rangeela' but it became 'Bhoot'.. cuz Cong is just like 'Jungle' where everyone is 'Mast' and in 'Daud' 2 serve the G-'Company'! #UrmilaMatondkar https://t.co/9D0Ps17Cht — Rupali Pant | रूपाली पंत | ਰੂਪਾਲੀ ਪਂਤ 🇮🇳 (@KrazyGal92) September 10, 2019

Here is Urmila Matondkar’s full statement:

"I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. The first thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media, which according to me, was an act of blatant betrayal. Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests."

"Significantly, some of the persons specifically named in my letter for the shoddy performance of INC in MUMBAI North were rewarded with newer positions instead of holding them accountable for their acts and omissions. However, it is obvious that the key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bringing about a change and transformation in the organisation for the betterment of the party."

"My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress. I stand by all my thoughts and ideologies and will continue to work for people to the best of my capacity with honesty and dignity. I thank all the people who helped and supported me through my journey. I also wish to sincerely thank the media."

