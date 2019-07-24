Image Source : INSTAGRAM This picture of Alia Bhatt posing with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen in Ooty is unmissable

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is at the top of her game and there are no two ways about it. The actress is currently having one of the busiest years and for all the good reasons. After juggling the huge success of Gully Boy and the shoot of Brahmastra, the stunner has started shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt directorial's Sadak 2 which is the sequel to her dad's 1991 film of the same name. Alia Bhatt will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and we can't wait to see them together.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan and you can't miss it!

In this picture, we can the trio posing for a perfect picture as they are enjoying the scenic beauty around them. She captioned the post as, ''a whole lotta love. The actress wrapped herself and her sister in a red woolen shawl.

The Raazi actress looks extremely pretty sans makeup and is all smiles as she poses for a stunning picture. Have a look:

Earlier, the actress had penned down an emotional note for her dad Mahesh Bhatt, on the first day of shoot. "Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2.And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shooting in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it!' She further added 'here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be," Alia had written while sharing a picture of a clapper board.

