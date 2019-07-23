Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen gets wings to fly, shares her latest gymnastic video, Watch inside

Sushmita Sen has been in the news for posting pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. According to the latest buzz, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are dating each other for quite some time now. Be it her family function, her vacations, chill out days with daughters, Rohman Shawl is often seen in every picture. Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe 1994 had been battling some health-related problems. She recently spoke on her comeback to social media and how her family and friends served as a support system in her life. Recently, Sushmita Sen has shared her gymnastic video with an important motivational message.

Sushmita Sen wrote, " It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life-defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Sushmita Sen often shared her workout videos. Watch some of them

In fact, she also shares her workout sessions with beau Rohman Shawl. Watch video!

Recently, both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl shared same picture in which Rohman Shawl is kissing on Sushmita's cheeks. The fans can't stop adoring the cuteness of the picture. Sushmita captioned the picture as, "“Here’s another beautiful reason to smile more often” I love you @rohmanshawl #dimples #toocute#Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost ・・・I just love her dimples My munchkin @sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU#love #life #happiness #smile #mine"

