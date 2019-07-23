Sushmita Sen gets wings to fly, shares her latest gymnastic video, Watch inside

Sushmita Sen has been in the news for posting pictures with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. According to the latest buzz, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen are dating each other for quite some time now. Be it her family function, her vacations, chill out days with daughters, Rohman Shawl is often seen in every picture. Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe 1994 had been battling some health-related problems. She recently spoke on her comeback to social media and how her family and friends served as a support system in her life. Recently, Sushmita Sen has shared her gymnastic video with an important motivational message.
Sushmita Sen wrote, " It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life-defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!! #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"
View this post on Instagram
It’s not enough to have wings, you gotta train them to fly👊 We each desire & await, that ‘moment’, that life defining opportunity, one that will change our lives forever...we don’t always know exactly when & how this ‘moment’ will arrive...but arrive IT WILL👍❤️ And when it does, what finally matters is not the ‘moment’...but just how prepared WE are for it!!👊 #practice #train #prepare every moment for that ‘moment’ 👍💋🤗❤️ #sharing #lifelessons #mydiscipline #gymnasticrings #tuesdaymotivation 😉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋
Sushmita Sen often shared her workout videos. Watch some of them
View this post on Instagram
Shivohum Shivohum 🎵❤️ I choose my form of meditation to be dynamic, I stay aware of my breath through all the movements, discovering each time the endless possibilities of stretching both mind & body in unison!!!❤️👊🤗 #sharing #peace #love #meditation #movement #life #mybodymyrules #metime 💃🏻💋😍I love you guys!!!! STRETCH 👊😁 Music : Chidananda by Deva Premal ❤️
In fact, she also shares her workout sessions with beau Rohman Shawl. Watch video!
Recently, both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl shared same picture in which Rohman Shawl is kissing on Sushmita's cheeks. The fans can't stop adoring the cuteness of the picture. Sushmita captioned the picture as, "“Here’s another beautiful reason to smile more often” I love you @rohmanshawl #dimples #toocute#Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost ・・・I just love her dimples My munchkin @sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU#love #life #happiness #smile #mine"
Also Read: World most admired 2019, PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika, others in World’s Most Admired ; see complete list
Also Read: Sushmita Sen trollling beau Rohman Shawl in this perfect family selfie is hilarious
Click Here to get Latest Bollywood Updates and Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Buzz