Sushmita Sen trollling beau Rohman Shawl in this perfect family selfie is hilarious

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl paint the town red with their love. The duo often shares pictures of each other with lovey-dovey captions. However, Sen's recent Instagram post is something different. In her latest post, the former actress and Miss Universe can be seen posing with her family. She is currently vacaying in Yerevan, Armenia with her daughters-Renee and Alisah including boyfriend Rohman Shawl. By the way, it is not the picture that caught our attention but the caption that Sushmita gave to this adorable family selfie.

In the photo, everyone can be seen smiling except Rohman and this made Sushmita write, ''Why so serious jaan meri brilliant group effort for this #familyselfie, we fit. #sharing #sunflowers #cherished #moments #holiday #yerevan #armenia''. In the picture, everyone can be seen shining bright in yellow outfits. Check out the post below.

Earlier, Sushmita shared a selfie in which she can be seen showing a view of the city of Yerevan through her eyes. In the selfie, the wide view of the city can be seen in the reflection on her sunnies. "Yerevan in my eyes. Yours truly in Armenia. #beautifulcountry #wonderfulpeople. I love you guys!,'' she captioned the post. Sushmita looks gorgeous in a white and black striped top, pink lips and open straight hair.

On a related note, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating each other for over a year now. Recently, rumours of their separation hit the headlines post a cryptic message shared by the model. However, he soon refuted reports with an adorable Instagram, story. Rohman and Sushmita even performed in the sangeet ceremony of Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding in Goa. The actress shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. ''#sangeet And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!! We made sure of it,'' the caption read.