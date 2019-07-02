Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback 'Fam Jam' picture with her siblings and dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor keeps updating her social media account by posting her pictures. Be it her childhood memories, her wedding pictures, glimpses of her tours with husband Anand Ahuja or any other occasion, Sonam Kapoor never fails to post what she scrolls through. Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share her childhood picture which also spots Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan and daddy Anil Kapoor. She wrote, "Fam Jam" as she posted the picture to her Instagram story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor with her siblings and dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja, a businessman from Delhi. Their big-fat Punjabi wedding was a grand affair attended by all the elite people of the industry.

Sonam Kapoor keeps sharing her childhood picture. She recently wished brother Arjun Kapoor by sharing an adorable post.

Also, few days ago, she shared a picture of herself lying on the upper berth of the train. She wrote, "here’s something very unique about train journeys.

From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip"

In fact, she wished mom Sunita, a Happy Mother's Day by sharing her childhood memory with mommy.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in The Zoya Factor, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, She was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga opposite Rajkummar Rao and daddy Anil Kapoor.