Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli breaks silence in alleged case of domestic abuse of daughter Palak

Television actor and popular TV star Shweta Tiwari 's husband Abhinav Kohli was arrested in an alleged case of domestic abuse of his step daughter Palak Tiwari. Later, Abhinav Kohli was taken to court in Borivali, Mumbai and was given bail by the magistrate. The accused had to fill a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and was then released. However, the case is pending investigation.

Now, Abhinav Kohli was recently seen attending the special screening of a short film in Mumbai along with mother Poonam Kohli. The TV actor opened up on life after getting arrested and also revealed that he met wife Shweta Tiwari after the incident, according to a Spotboye report.

Abhinav Kohli, in interaction to the daily, said that he was recovering from sexual harrasment allegations and his arrest and also, said that he is now back to life but "normalcy will take some time, a little bit".

On being further asked about the whole scenario, Abhinav's Kohli's mother Poonam cut in and said that it was a family matter. Following which, the T V actor said that he will answer all the queries later.

In the past too Abhinav had spoken about his equation with Shweta. “Many actor-couples have such misunderstandings. I don’t mix my personal and professional lives, so there are no such issues. She is a bigger star, there’s no doubt about it. But when it comes to our personal relationship, we are equals. It doesn’t bother me that she gets more attention professionally. I am a smaller actor compared to her and I know I cannot compete with her professionally”, Abhinav was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

Shweta Tiwari got married to actor and producer Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and, they were blessed with a baby boy Reyansh Kohli on November 27, 2016.

Shweta Tiwari, best known for her stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Dau, Big Boss season 4 and Begusarai, was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter - Palak.After nine years of their marital life the couple legally parted ways in 2007.

