Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli breaks silence in alleged case of domestic abuse of daughter Palak

Television actor and popular TV star Shweta Tiwari 's husband Abhinav Kohli was arrested in an alleged case of domestic abuse of his step daughter Palak Tiwari. Later, Abhinav Kohli was taken to court in Borivali, Mumbai and was given bail by the magistrate. The accused had to fill a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and was then released. However, the case is pending investigation.
Now, Abhinav Kohli was recently seen attending the special screening of a short film in Mumbai along with mother Poonam Kohli. The TV actor opened up on life after getting arrested and also revealed that he met wife Shweta Tiwari after the incident, according to a Spotboye report.
You can read Palak's full statement here:
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
Abhinav Kohli, in interaction to the daily, said that he was recovering from sexual harrasment allegations and his arrest and also, said that he is now back to life but "normalcy will take some time, a little bit".
On being further asked about the whole scenario, Abhinav's Kohli's mother Poonam cut in and said that it was a family matter. Following which, the T V actor said that he will answer all the queries later.
In the past too Abhinav had spoken about his equation with Shweta. “Many actor-couples have such misunderstandings. I don’t mix my personal and professional lives, so there are no such issues. She is a bigger star, there’s no doubt about it. But when it comes to our personal relationship, we are equals. It doesn’t bother me that she gets more attention professionally. I am a smaller actor compared to her and I know I cannot compete with her professionally”, Abhinav was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.
Shweta Tiwari got married to actor and producer Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and, they were blessed with a baby boy Reyansh Kohli on November 27, 2016.
Shweta Tiwari, best known for her stint in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Dau, Big Boss season 4 and Begusarai, was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter - Palak.After nine years of their marital life the couple legally parted ways in 2007.
