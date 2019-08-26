Image Source : INSTAGRAM Should we expect Baahubali 3? Prabhas has an answer

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 :The Conclusion featuring Prabhas has been described as the “greatest Indian blockbuster of all time”, is creating history in Indian cinema in terms of the commercial success and frenzied curiosity it has triggered in the country. Within a fortnight, the film broke all records, pushing behind Rajkumar Hirani’s PK (2014/Rs 792 crore), Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal (2016/Rs 867 crore) and Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015/Rs 626 crore), and his own Baahubali: The Beginning (2015/Rs 650 crore). Baahubali 2 was even better and bigger as compared to its first part Baahubali: The Beginning. Ever since then, movie buffs have always wanted to know whether Baahubali 3 is on the cards or not. Well, the wait is over now as Prabhas himself has the answer.

During an interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Prabhas went on to reveal some details about Baahubali 3.

"If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3 he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60% there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don't know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not," said Prabhas.

The actor also went on to reveal how he finds the whole experience of shooting Baahubali surreal, stating, "I was very comfortable giving 4 years of Baahubali. Toward the end I felt I want to do something else also. Some times I forget I was part of the project, it was that surreal." Further talking about his characters, Prabhas also mentioned, "Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali will never get out of my system."

Meanwhile, Prabhas is all geared up for his upcoming release Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the cinemas on August 30. Excited much? Watch Saaho trailer, in case you missed it.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News