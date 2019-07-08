Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge taken over by husband Raj Kundra in the most hilarious manner- Watch video

Dhadkan fame Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. She is a dedicated Yoga practitioner and follows strict diet. Shilpa Shetty often shares her Sunday binge with her fans, as she follows her diet plan for the rest of the week. Her Sunday binge videos are innovative and rich with the best delicacies served on her plate. Recently, her husband Raj Kundra was featured in a video mimicking wife Shilpa and her Sunday binge series. The video is one of the most hilarious things you will get to see on the internet today.
Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Expectation vs Reality!!! To all those people who think I don’t enjoy my dessert Lemme tell you I earn my #SundayBinge and indulge with #Pride. No sugar during the week and eat anything u want on Sunday guilt free.#Celebrate and #Eat with #Gratitude . This video was my Hubbys take on my critics Ps:This video was just meant to be on our Family chat( we have one)@Rajkundra9 you are #hilarious Can’t believe u did this. Have a laugh guys... Enjoy !!#sundaybinge #Sunday #takingthemickey #eatwithgratitude #enjoy #realitybites #pride #lovefood #cheatdays #laughs"#londondiaries"
Expectation vs Reality!!! To all those people who think I don’t enjoy my dessert👹Lemme tell you I earn my #SundayBinge and indulge with #Pride. No sugar during the week and eat anything u want on Sunday guilt free. 😅😝🥳 #Celebrate and #Eat with #Gratitude . This video was my Hubbys take on my critics😸🤮😈👌 Ps:This video was just meant to be on our Family chat( we have one😎) 😂🤣 @Rajkundra9 you are #hilarious Can’t believe u did this🤪 Have a laugh guys... Enjoy !! #sundaybinge #Sunday #takingthemickey #eatwithgratitude #enjoy #realitybites #pride #lovefood #cheatdays #laughs #londondiaries
Also, watch some of Shilpa's regular Sunday binges.
Mother of all #sundaybinge s..today is a belated #birthdaybinge turned into a #mahabinge according to @parineetichopra 🥳🎉🤪 After we had all eaten we all looked like #golmaal according to @khemster2 .. You cannot be forgiven for today @chefkelvincheung , #blueberryfrenchtoast #pancakes #brownbuttercookies #donuts #pancakes but that #kelcake was #cray freakin awesome . Today was death by dessert .. according to me! Soooo much to celebrate.. 🤤🎉what the heck!! Will sleep in the gym tomw 😓🤕 #sundaybinge #sunday #bastian #sweettooth #happy #foodporn #sugarhigh #awesome
What’s a Sunday without a #sundaybinge 🤪HOOOOOOTTTTT gluten free chocolate pancakes( crispy on the edges🥰) drizzled with maple syrup and chocolate sauce .. these Kelories are allowed #kel @chefkelvincheung 😅😂yummmmmyyyy !! #dab courtesy Viaan waiting to attack the stack of pancakes.. in #foodcoma now. #sunday #sweettooth #instasweet #happy #foodporn #dabs #bastian
Mangoes are back.. yaaaayyy🎉🎉🤤 Loooovvvee mangoes and anything that is made with them ..Was relishing my waffles with mango cheesecake till @chefkelvincheung whispered the calorie count 😅😳 🤐Ha ha ha 🤪 But nothing stops me from enjoying my #sundaybinge .. polished it ! 😈Epic dessert will call for a deadly workout .. But that’s for tomw.. Today relax and enjoy your #sunday #instafam #sweettooth #bastian #craving #binge #lifestylemodification #gratitude #calories #familytime
Who said you can’t do #sundaybinge when there’s #norefinedsugar.. No such thing when you have friends like @manishmalhotra05 ( who loves dressing his trays with MOGRAS 😂💖)who spoil you with #dahipuri and #chessetoast with yummy gluten-free #cakes, #brownies and dessert all #norefinedsugar . Loving every bit. #friends #binge #cheatday #high #nosugarchallenge #friendslikefamily #laughs #hightea #cakes #farmerscafemumbai
Shilpa Shetty is a pro-fitness practitioner. She believes in aligning the mind, body, and soul. She practices Yoga, meditation and even does the gym to keep herself fit and healthy. She is often seen sharing her workout videos.