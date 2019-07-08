Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge taken over by husband Raj Kundra in the most hilarious manner- Watch video

Dhadkan fame Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. She is a dedicated Yoga practitioner and follows strict diet. Shilpa Shetty often shares her Sunday binge with her fans, as she follows her diet plan for the rest of the week. Her Sunday binge videos are innovative and rich with the best delicacies served on her plate. Recently, her husband Raj Kundra was featured in a video mimicking wife Shilpa and her Sunday binge series. The video is one of the most hilarious things you will get to see on the internet today.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Expectation vs Reality!!! To all those people who think I don’t enjoy my dessert Lemme tell you I earn my #SundayBinge and indulge with #Pride. No sugar during the week and eat anything u want on Sunday guilt free.#Celebrate and #Eat with #Gratitude . This video was my Hubbys take on my critics Ps:This video was just meant to be on our Family chat( we have one)@Rajkundra9 you are #hilarious Can’t believe u did this. Have a laugh guys... Enjoy !!#sundaybinge #Sunday #takingthemickey #eatwithgratitude #enjoy #realitybites #pride #lovefood #cheatdays #laughs"#londondiaries"

Watch Video

Also, watch some of Shilpa's regular Sunday binges.

Shilpa Shetty is a pro-fitness practitioner. She believes in aligning the mind, body, and soul. She practices Yoga, meditation and even does the gym to keep herself fit and healthy. She is often seen sharing her workout videos.