Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput showered with wishes on her 25th birthday

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput celebrated her 25th birthday on August 7

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput turned a year older on Saturday. Mira rang in her 25th birthday in quite a low profile manner. Few days back, the couple rang in the first birthday of their son Zain Kapoor. It was celebrated in a grand manner. However, Mira's birthday was a private affair attended by a few close friends and family members.

Mira was showered with birthday wishes from her friends and family. She even shared those wishes as Instagram stories. One of the stories even features Shahid in a boomerang video. In one of the pictures, Mira can be seen applying lip gloss on her niece. The photo was shared by her sister Noor Wadhwani. Even designer Anita Dongre wished Mira on her birthday.

Mira is quite active on Instagram and she often shares photos and videos of herself and kids Zain and Mira.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony. On filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Shahid and Mira opened up about their marriage and parenting. “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents. If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance,” Shahid had said.