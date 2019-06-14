Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani to host Kabir Singh live concert in Pune ahead of big release

Here comes a new way to promote the film. The cast of Kabir Singh including Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani along with singers Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur will be hosting a live concert in Pune ahead of the release. They will be playing the popular tracks of the film like Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya with Shahid and Kiara dancing to the tunes. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Kabir Singh" is a remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

In the film, Shahid will be seen in three avatars, a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

On his role, Shahid had earlier said: "'Kabir Singh' has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."

Kiara Advani also spoke about the alleged glamourisation of Kabir Singh's self-destructive attitude in the film. She said, "Through this film, we are trying to say do not go on a self-destruction path as it is not good for you and your loved ones. We are not propagating that or glamorising that in any way. One should not do what Kabir is doing."

She added, "For me, it is ok to be a protective lover but there is a thin line between becoming an obsessive lover and a protective one. Kabir is not obsessive, he is a protective lover. He loves her a lot and she is head over heels in love with him. It is a passionate, intense, innocent and raw love story."

Kabir Singh is scheduled to release on June 21.