Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans on son Aryan Khan’s behalf, asks netizens if Simba’s voice sound familiar

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans on son Aryan Khan’s behalf for the love on The Lion King trailer

Shah Rukh Khan took to his twitter on Wednesday to thanks his fans for all the love they have poured on The Lion King’s second trailer that had son Aryan Khan’s voice in it. Soon after the trailer of the upcoming Disney film hit the internet, fans couldn’t help but notice that Aryan Khan’s voice is very similar to his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. The actor took notice of it and wrote, “Young Lions don’t tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn’t his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me?”

Young Lions don’t tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn’t his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2019

Not just the fans but Bollywood celebs also poured in their praises for the starkid. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted saying, “Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing.” On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was also all hearts for Aryan Khan and wrote. “LOVE!!!” Check out their tweets here-

Pardon my excitement! But Aryan is the first born in our family!!! And even just hearing his voice has made me so so excited !!!!! And without a bias he sounds amazing!!!!!👍👍👍👍👍 https://t.co/9WEqM5LmVD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 11, 2019

In the second trailer of Disney’s The Lion King, Aryan Khan is seen giving his powerful voice to the character of Simba. In the video, Simba is seen introducing himself as the son of Musafa and how he will hold the responsibility given to him. Aryan’s voice has earned him many new fans as netizens have flooded the internet with praises. One twitter user said, “Aryan sound exactly like Shah Rukh.” Another said, “Aryan sounds amazing!! That confidence, the dialogue delivery, its just Wow! He sounds just like you Sir.”

The Lion King is scheduled to come out on July 19th, 2019. All eyes are on Favreau after The Jungle Book, another beloved Disney classic that he directed to mega success.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page