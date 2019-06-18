VIDEO: Sania Mirza confirms BFF Parineeti Chopra dated a Bollywood actor. Can you guess who?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sania Mirza confirms BFF Parineeti Chopra dated a Bollywood actor

Parineeti Chopra and her BFF Sania Mirza are known to be the two most candid people in the industry. The duo not just keep their hearts on their sleeves but shares such a bond that can redefine friendship any day. The sassiest BFFs arrived on Neha Dhupia’s chat show and the channel has released a promo video of the same. While it was already expected that the episode will be a roller-coaster ride for the fans. The promo is proof that the divas are set to spill many secrets, especially about Parineeti Chopra’s love life.

Parineeti Chopra has always been very guarded about her personal life. While her name has been linked to many Bollywood actors and filmmakers in the past, the actress always kept mumabout them. However, this time BFF Sania Mirza herself has confirmed that Parineeti Chopra has dated a Bollywood actor in the past. While on Neha Dhupia’s BFFs With Vogue, host Neha asked Sania about one secret about Parineeti that she doesn’t want the world to know, the tennis player replied that she has dated a Bollywood actor. Parineeti Chopra’s reaction was priceless when she heard it. Check out the video here-

Sania Mirza was also asked about the team she thinks has a higher chance of winning ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Pakistan, without even blinking the player said India. Sania has been in the news these days as was seen having dinner with husband Shoaib Malik and a few other friends after Pakistan lost to India on Sunday. She got mercilessly trolled online, however, like always she had a befitting reply to the trolls.

On the related note, Parineeti Chopra had earlier responded to her link-up rumours and told Hindustan Times, "I am used to such rumours. It's fine. I will, as always, never talk about my personal life. I will let it be. Yes, there have been many names such as Sanjana, Maneesh Sharma and more. So, everyone is there in my life. It's okay; I will only talk about my work and that's how it will remain."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for Sania Nehwal biopic. She also has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on the Train, Jabariya Jodi in the pipeline.

