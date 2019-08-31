VIDEO: Salman Khan whips himself and warns children not to do the same

Saturday, August 31, 2019
     
Salman Khan who is busy shooting Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha spent some time with his fans. He uploaded a video on Instagram where he is seen hitting himself with a whip. Know why.

New Delhi Published on: August 31, 2019 15:14 IST
Superstar Salman Khan is these days busy in the shooting of his cop series Dabangg 3. The actor has been become quite active on social media ever since the release of his film Bharat and keeps on updating his fans with his pictures or videos. Yet again, the actor has caught everyone’s eyeballs through a video in which he can be seen hitting himself with a whip. He is seen chatting with members of a community and discussing their art and later takes the whip and performs the action.

The video has been shared on his Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Thr is pleasure in feeling n sharing thr pain ahhhhhhhhhhhh Baccha party don't try this on yourself or on any 1 else.” Have a look:

The actor is known for working extremely hard during his work hours but as soon as he gets free time, he is seen spending time with his fans surrounding his movie sets. As per Pinkvilla report, the above video which the actor shot was with the members of the Potraj community who are known for their dance and twirl with heavy whips generally made from coconut fibre or leather.

A few days back, he shared a video with a camel on his sets whom he named Sultan. He captioned the video as, “#dabangg3 shoot #rajasthan with Sultan.”

Talking about Dabangg 3, the action film is directed by Prabhu Deva, and being produced by Salman, Arbaaz and Nikhil Dwivedi. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill, South superstar Sudeep, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter among others.

