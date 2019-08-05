Saif Ali Khan and Tabu will be seen in different avatar in Jawani Jaaneman, reveals director Nitin Kakkar

Director Nitin Kakkar says he will be presenting Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial venture Jawani Jaaneman. The film reunites Saif and Tabu after 1999s Hum Saath Saath Hain. "You will see Saif in a never seen before avatar. And Tabu too will be seen differently. They are wonderful people to work with. It is a pleasure to work with them. It has been a great experience for me," Kakkar, who has directed National Award-winning film "Filmistaan", told PTI.

The director said he decided to rope in Saif and Tabu as they suited the story best. "For me actor's age group does not matter. We go by what the story demands and accordingly design the look as per the requirement," he added.

The coming-of-age film has Tabu in a cameo appearance while Saif will play father of debutante actor Alaia Furniturewalla. On his experience of working with Saif, Kakkar said, "It is a fun, soulful film. Saif is a witty, intelligent man and has great sense of humour. I am hoping our collaboration comes out great with a film that is fun yet soulful."The film is produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

While it is said that Tabu will be doing a cameo in the film, Saif;s role is said to be of an accidental dad in the film. A leading daily earlier revealed the details about Saif Ali Khan’s role and stated, "Saif will be seen as a man in his late 40s, who refuses to grow up. He believes in living life to the fullest, but soon realises that he has a teenage daughter. In other words, he is an unmarried, accidental dad in the rom-com,"

Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to be released on November 29.

