Tabu’s first look from Jawaani Janeman starring Saif Ali Khan takes over the internet

Tabu’s first look from Jawaani Janemaan starring Saif Ali Khan takes over the internet

Bollywood actress Tabu is the leading lady of Nitin Kakkar's directorial Jawaani Jaaneman. The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla and will show Tabu romancing Saif Ali Khan. The lady is off to London where the shooting of the film is on these days. She shared her look from the film on her social media account in which she was seen wearing long printed black shrug paired with baggy pants and yellow boots.

Tabu captioned the picture as, "#jawaanijaaneman @jayshewakramani @nitinrkakkar #firstlook @subbu28 @bbhiral @pooja_ent." A few days a similar picture went viral on social media but the face was not revealed and the Netizens guessed it is either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Deepika Padukone. Well now that everyone knows that it’s Tabu, have a look at her picture here:

Pooja took to her social media handle to share her daughter’s association with the industry and wrote, “My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman. He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings.”

My daughter Alaia with Saif Ali Khan at the world cup match in London. Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film #jawaanijaaneman . He plays her dad.. and this was shot on fathers day. Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/6oez34wRXQ — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) June 17, 2019

Talking about her role, the producer Jay Shewkramani said that it was written keeping her in mind. In an interview to Mid-Day he said, "She was always the first choice for Saif, Nitin and me. Fortunately, she heard the narration and instantly said yes. It's too early at this stage to reveal her character; all I can say is that she has an extremely special role."

The movie will witness Saif and Tabu’s reunion on the screen after two decades since they were last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Talking about the same, the Nawab of Pataudi in an interview said, "Tabu is a brilliant actor. This part is funny on paper, and I'm pleased that she has agreed to play it as now it will be hysterical."

Saif and Tabu in Hum Saath Saath Hain

He will be seen playing the role of a 40-year-old father to a teenage girl. Talking about her previous projects, Tabu was last seen in Salman Khan's film Bharat. She also worked opposite Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De which also starred Rakul Preet Singh.