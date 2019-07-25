Image Source : YOUTUBE Mission Mangal song Dil Mein Mars Hai: Akshay Kumar and team utilize home science tips to fulfill their dream

The first song from the much-awaited Akshay Kumar film Mission Mangal has finally been released by the makers. The song is titled as Dil Mein Mars Hai and shows how Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan uses the techniques of home science to achieve their target. The fun that the character of Rakesh Dhawan brings into the laboratory is worth watching. The beats of the song will remind of Akshay and Kareena Kapoor’s song Om Mangalam from their 2009 film, Kambakkht Ishq.

The song has been crooned by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf, music has been given by Amit Trivedi and it has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The debutant director Jagan Shakti talking about the song said, "The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together. Each scientist working on Mission Mangal has their own idea for this ambitious venture but faces roadblocks while executing them."

The director went on to say, "In the film, the team members use their skills to crack problems, whether it is monetary, technological or otherwise. What matters to them is the ultimate goal, which is to successfully send the Mangalyaan into space to orbit Mars, and to do that in the first attempt despite constraints. Hence, we have titled this song Dil Mein Mars Hai, because, for these scientists, dil mein mars hai, quite literally."

Have a look at the song here:

In the film, Akshay plays the role of mission director, Taapsee as navigation and communication in-charge, Sonakshi playing propulsion control, Nithya Menen as the person-in-charge of satellite design while Sharman takes care of payloads. The trailer of the film was released a few days back and received a lot of appreciation from all over. Have a look:

The film is directed by South filmmaker Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape Of Good Films in collaboration with R Balki. It is all set to release on August 15 this year and will clash with John Abraham's Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho at the box office. Talking about the star cast, it includes Akshay and Vidya along with Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi.

