Kriti Sanon wishes to shoot for glam film abroad, says, ‘I want to wear hot pants and look glamorous’

Kriti Sanon wants to shoot for glam film abroad, says, ‘I get to wear hot pants and look glamorous’

For Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, the year 2019 is filled with films. After the hit romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, the actress is all set to play the role of a small-town girl in her upcoming film Arjun Patiala. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 26. The actress is quite excited about the project but also has a wish to shoot for a glam film abroad. She aced the role of a small-town girl in her film Bareily Ki Barfi after which she started getting similar roles.

Talking about the same, the actress in an interview to Bombay Times said, “I recently told someone, ‘Yaar, main shooting ke liye kaafi time se baahar nahi gayi hoon, I am doing the rounds of Lucknow, Gwalior, Mathura, and Chandigarh. I would love to shoot a film with a great script abroad, in which I get to wear hot pants and look glamourous. That’s not happened in a while for me.”

She even spoke at length about female actresses not being given due credit for the success of the film and said, “Even if you didn’t like my performance or want to criticise me, please write about it. I would love that feedback.”

Krit even talked about her film Bareily Ki Barfi in which she played the role of a Bareily girl Bitti and said, “There were too many people, who told me, ‘I don’t know how you are going to look a Bareilly girl.’ People told Ashwiny, ‘Are you sure about the casting?’ So, now when the same people feel so convinced about the many small-town characters that I have played, it does feel great. When I heard the first 20 minutes of Bitti Mishra (her character) in Bareilly ki Barfi, I thought I had not done something like this and I wasn’t sure if something like this would come my way again. That’s what excites you.”

Kriti was last seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi which revolved around the concept of live-in relationships. She also has films like Housefull 4 and Panipat in her kitty. Talking about her upcoming film, Kriti will be seen playing the role of a crime reporter. Apart from Kriti, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma playing the role of male protagonists.

