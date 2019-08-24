Saaho: Prabhas reveals what he does a day before his film releases

Superstar Prabhas who won many million hearts through the magnum opus film Baahubali and Baahubali 2 is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled as Saaho. The actor during the promotions revealed a secret about his life and said that he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

The Telugu actor revealed this while promoting his forthcoming film "Saaho" on the comic show "The Kapil Sharma Show". Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film's release. "Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn't sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right," said Prabhas.

The film also stars Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. During the same episode, Kapil then asked Prabhas' "Saaho" co-star if the rumour was true that she suffers from an indigestion issue the day before release. "Yes, this is true," Shraddha quipped.

Saaho happens to be a Sujeeth directorial and is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 30. It was earlier slated to release on August 15 was pushed forward and will now hit the screens on August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and others. Saaho produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously. Have a look at the trailer here:

