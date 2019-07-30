Image Source : INSTGRAM Rishi Kapoor completes 10 months in New York

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor completed 10 months in the Big Apple on Tuesday. He is undergoing medical treatment in New York. "Today, 30th July, is ten months here in New York," Rishi tweeted on Tuesday.

The actor's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits.

Today, 30th July, is ten months here in NY. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 30, 2019

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi Kapoor over the past months, to keep him happy. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page