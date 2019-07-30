Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Rishi Kapoor completes 10 months in New York

Rishi Kapoor has completed a tenure of 10 months in New York. His wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by his side in the US throughout the time. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2019 20:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTGRAM

Rishi Kapoor completes 10 months in New York

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor completed 10 months in the Big Apple on Tuesday. He is undergoing medical treatment in New York. "Today, 30th July, is ten months here in New York," Rishi tweeted on Tuesday. 

The actor's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time. Their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor-Sahni have been paying regular visits. 

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world of film and business have been visiting Rishi Kapoor over the past months, to keep him happy. These included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher.

View this post on Instagram

Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika ❤️

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

In April, his brother elder Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now "cancer free".

