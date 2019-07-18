Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh's transformation into Kapil Dev's look for 83 was not easy. Deets inside

Ranveer Singh's transformation into Kapil Dev's look for 83 was not easy: Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh is known for his hard work and dedication. The actor never fails to impress his audience as he swears by every role he does. He dips down in every character to give a brilliant performance. He is known for his roles in Bajirao Mastaani, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gunday and a lot more. Now, he will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83, gracing the role of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh was advised to follow a strict diet and workout rigorously to take up the role of Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh on his birthday shared the first glimpse of his look as Kapil Dev and left the audience spellbound.

Recently, in an interview with Mid Day, Ranveer Singh's dietician revealed his actor's diet secret. Ranveer Singh is a great lover of Nutella. However, to take up the role of Kapil Dev and to achieve a lean look, he must give up on Nutella. However, a healthy Nutella option was introduced to him. Anmol Singhal, who is the co-founder of PoD supply shares what all Ranveer Singh followed to get Kapil Dev's look. Ranveer Singh has been Anmol's client for past six years and he tells, “We’ve cracked a healthy variant of Nutella for Ranveer — it’s an avocado mousse, made of 90 percent dark chocolate chips and avocados.”

He also revealed “Ranveer loves Indian cuisine. So, we try and bring as much variety into his food while keeping the restrictions in mind. For the past few months, Ranveer has been put on a protein-heavy diet. his favourite is the jalapeño and crisp bacon omelette that comprises rolled oats, eggs, topped with mixed nuts and fresh berries. The complex carbs [boost his] energy while the proteins help him cut the fat and increase muscle mass.”

Ranveer Singh spent time Kapil Dev to know him better. He spent time at his residence to understand the cricketer's personality. Former Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev sang in praise of Ranveer Singh in an interview with Hindustan Times. He told, "His commitment and passion. These two traits in him are what strikes an onlooker at the first go. He will be at something repeatedly and won’t let go till he feels he’s mastered it, despite others telling him it’s acceptable. Just acceptable is not okay. It has to be excellent.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen sharing the screen space together in 83. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's on-screen wife, Romi. Currently, the crew is shooting in Scotland. The movie is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

