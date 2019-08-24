Ranveer Singh's surprise to his pregnant fan in London will melt your heart

Ranveer Singh meets his fan

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to amaze his fans. The actor makes sure to meet his fans with the utmost warmth, making them feel comfortable. It is this down-to-earth nature of Ranveer that is loved by his admirers. Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming film 83 in London. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie based on 1983 cricket world cup victory of the Indian team, also stars Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Ranveer did something quite special for one of his die-hard fans. Ranveer took out time from his hectic schedule to pay a visit to his fan Kiran, who is in her final trimester of pregnancy. Kiran operated one of the oldest and popular fan pages of Ranveer called RanveeriansFC.

Ranveer travelled for 45 minutes to reach her house. “There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran living in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fanclubs of Ranveer called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he has visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her,'' a source informed.

''Ranveer told his team that post shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 mins to reach Kiran’s house and he rung the doorbell. Kiran was surprised and was immensely overwhelmed to find that her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her. She was in tears. Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house meeting her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their special moment. It was a dream come true for Kiran,'' the source further added.

Kiran too narrated her experience in a series of tweets. Her excitement was evident. She said that on seeing Ranveer, she hid in the kitchen. The actor then came around into the kitchen and hugged her. He also blessed her baby bump.

"It felt like an old friend catching up that's how comfortable he makes you feel. He looked at our wedding album and my baby scan pics. He told my hubby he was very lucky. I had to hold back the tears. He spoke to us about everything from his current movie to his next. Showed us stills and clips. Amazed! Even more excited now for the film to arrive! We just had the best time and I still can't believe it he did this," she wrote in the concluding tweet.

On the professional front, Ranveer will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev in 83. He will also be seen in period drama Takht, directed by Karan Johar