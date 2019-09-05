Ranbir Kapoor planning to take a break after Brahmastra and Shamshera for dad Rishi Kapoor? Here’s the truth

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York City for over a year now. He is undergoing Cancer treatment with wife Neetu Kapoor who has been there with him like a rock. His kid Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor usually pay him a visit when they get time from their hectic schedule but now it seems that the Barfi actor has decided to take a break from films to spend some quality time with his father who will soon be returning to India.

Ranbir is these days busy in the shooting of his projects Brahmastra and Shamshera and if a report in Times Now is to be believed, the actor will now take some time off from films to be with his father Rishi. Ranbir is not reading the scripts of any more films as of now because he wants to first finish his two big projects. Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram post gave a hint about Rishi’s return as she shared wrote, “On his birthday I thank everyone Family Friends Well-wishers for all the love and prayers can’t believe it’s almost a year and we will soon be heading HOME.”

Not only this, various reports suggest that after the actor’s arrival, the family will also plan the wedding of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, a forged picture of the duo made by their fans where the two can be seen dressed up in the bride and groom avatar has taken over the internet. Have a look:

Ranbir and Alia were last seen at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that took place at Ambani’s residence Antilia where they both couldn’t take their eyes off each other.

