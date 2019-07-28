Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
Proud Amitabh Bachchan hails Mahalaxmi Express rescue operation, calls it 'brave and successful'

Calling it a "brave" operation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to the NDRF team...They have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express. Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and State Admin...This is a brave and successful operation. Filled with pride. Jai Hind."

New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2019
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Railways, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the state administration for rescuing all passengers from Mahalaxmi Express, which was stranded in floodwaters near Vangani, around 90 km from Mumbai.

Calling it a "brave" operation, Big B took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations to the NDRF team...They have successfully rescued 700 passengers from the Mahalaxmi Express. Well done NDRF, Navy, IAF, Railways and State Admin...This is a brave and successful operation. Filled with pride. Jai Hind."

It was one of the biggest operations in the state since the floods of July 26, 2005, to rescue an estimated 1,200 passengers stranded on the train surrounded by 3-5 feet water.

On Saturday, the operation concluded with all passengers taken to safer places. No one was injured in the rescue operation.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared his words of wisdom about social media as even light hearted words can be controversial on it. "Social Media is being recognised as the new power, and in some intellectual quarters, the fifth estate. Media being the fourth, after the known three. But. A word of caution on what you express, because even 'lighthearted' is controversial now (sic)," Amitabh, an avid social media user, tweeted. 

On the acting front, Amitabh is currently busy with his next titled Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

