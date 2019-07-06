Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ date night involves pasta cooking class. Check pictures and videos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ date night involves pasta cooking class

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-singer husband Nick Jonas took cooking class together as a part of their date night in Italy and it looked like a lot of fun. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to post a string of images and videos from their date night and left his fans swooning. "Date night cooking extravaganza," he captioned the images and videos. In one video, Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan on the stove with a glass of wine. In the video, Nick even asks his lovely about the part of cooking she finds best.

Priyanka Chopra in the video is seen explaining how she can't cook but when the chef is around to teach them, she feels that she can. She also tells Nick that it's good to have him around so that he can see that she at least tried. Another video shows the Sucker singer preparing pasta from scratch. He is seen making the dough with the help of a pasta cutting machine. There are also images of the couple happily posing for the camera with their self-made pasta sheets.

Last week, Priyanka and Nick attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in Paris and have now extended their trip. The couple also wished their fans the 4th of July by sharing a lovestruck picture. n the picture, the couple can be seen posing for the camera while Priyanka leans on Nick who is seen wearing a shirt with the American flag printed on it. She shared this picture on her Instagram story and wrote alongside, "Happy 4th of July, America. Thank you for being generous to me and all of mine. Have fun and be safe everyone. #Throwback #oneyearago."

Priyanka, recently in an interview with Elle magazine opened about her wedding with Nick and said, "We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on December 1. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Oh god. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it's fine."

