Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra looks like a ‘Desi Girl’ in Sabyasachi sari during Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’s Paris wedding

Global icon Priyanka Chopra knows how to look like a ‘Desi Girl’ and this is what she did when she attended the Paris wedding of her husband Nick Jonas’s brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The couple tie the knot on June 29 in Sarrians in southern France. The two have been dating each other for almost three years and got married previously on May 1 in Las Vegas on after they attended the Billboards Awards ceremony.

Coming back to PeeCee’s look for the ceremony, she chose to wear a pale baby pink chiffon saree that had threadwork and a sexy blouse with plunging neckline. Supporting her look was her big earrings and her retro bun that had roses in the matching hue. Husband Nick complemented her look as he wore a black suit. Talking about the bride, she chose a white long lace dress with sleeves while the groom wore a black tuxedo.

The internet is filled with the pictures of the Quantico actress from the wedding standing alongside husband Nick. In one of the pictures, she was seen getting emotional as she wiped her face. In another, she posed for a family picture that had Nick, Kevin - Danielle, Frankie, Kevin Sr - Denise, and grandparents of the groom. Even Priyanka’s mother Madhu attended the event wearing a pista green coloured suit.

Have a look at her pictures here:

Talking about work front, Priyanka will make her comeback in Bollywood through Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink which also has Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.