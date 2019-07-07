Preity Zinta wishes MS Dhoni on 38th birthday with this hilarious throwback picture

Bollywood diva Preity Zinta had the most interesting birthday wish for cool and composed cricketer MS Dhoni as he turned 38 today. The actress took to her Instagram to wish him with a throwback picture in which the two are seen wearing costumes. The picture is from an old advertisement that the two stars featured in. The actress wrote, “Happy Birthday #MSDhoni! Wish you all the success & happiness always. #HappyBirthday #Ting” Check out the post here-

Preity Zinta has always been an admirer of MS Dhoni. In fact she has even expressed her desire to get him in her IPL team Kings Eleven Punjab. Not just the cricketer, but Preity Zinta admired his daughter Ziva Dhoni as well. A while back Preity took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Dhoni and jokingly issued a warning to him. "Captain Cool has many fans including me, but off-late, my loyalties are shifting to his little munchkin Ziva. Here, I'm telling him to be careful - I may just kidnap her. Now it's time for you guys to caption THIS photo," she wrote.

On the related note, Preity Zinta has been away from the big screen majorly. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Bhaiaji Superfit which failed to impress the critics as well as the audience. Talking about the film with IndiaToday, the actress said, "I had actually thought that I am done with films. In fact, I went to producers and directors telling them that it was great working with them, and I would now concentrate on my journey as an entrepreneur. Then one day Sunny, called up and I told him I have stopped acting. He said, 'Do this film for me' and I couldn't say no."

On the personal front, Preity Zinta got married Gene Goodenough, her longtime boyfriend. The actress is now enjoying her marital bliss.

